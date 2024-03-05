Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Tumbles in Trading Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1655.75, closed at ₹1655.2, with a high of ₹1662.25 and a low of ₹1633.2. The market capitalization was ₹677902.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 291654 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1637.85 with a percent change of -1.05, resulting in a net change of -17.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further developments.
