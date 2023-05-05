Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Infosys' stock opened at ₹1271.8 and closed at ₹1269.35 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were ₹1275.5 and ₹1262.35, respectively. The company's market capitalization was ₹526,789.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 362,716 shares.