Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

05 May 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Infosys

Infosys opened at 1271.8 and reached a high of 1275.5 during the current trading session. However, it also experienced a low of 1262.35. No information on current trading volume or closing price is provided.

Infosys' stock opened at 1271.8 and closed at 1269.35 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 1275.5 and 1262.35, respectively. The company's market capitalization was 526,789.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1672.45 and 1215.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 362,716 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:07:57 AM IST

Infosys trading at ₹1273.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1269.35

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 362,716. The closing price of the shares was 1269.35.

