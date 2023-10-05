Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1433.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1427.95 and closed at 1433.6. The highest price of the day was 1449, while the lowest was 1418.4. The market capitalization of Infosys is 598,137.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 233,556.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1433.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 233,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1433.6.

