Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Infosys stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1443 and closed at 1443.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1459.45, while the lowest was 1435.35. The market capitalization of the company is 602,603.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 116,881.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

