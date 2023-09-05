Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1443 and closed at ₹1443.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1459.45, while the lowest was ₹1435.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹602,603.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1672.45 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 116,881.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.