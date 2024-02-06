Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1693.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1686.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1686.1 and closed at 1693.85. The stock reached a high of 1700.5 and a low of 1681. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 698,127.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1718.6, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 148,469.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1686.75, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1693.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1686.75. There has been a decrease of 0.42% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.1.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1693.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 148,469 shares. The closing price for Infosys shares was 1,693.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!