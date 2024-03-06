Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as trading takes a negative turn

Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 1606.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1594.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1633.65, reached a high of ₹1636.6 and a low of ₹1602.1 before closing at ₹1637.85. The market capitalization of Infosys stood at ₹664802.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 314321 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:47:14 AM IST
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1594.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1606.2
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1594.9 with a net change of -11.3 and a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:33:20 AM IST
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-3.87%
3 Months
3.92%
6 Months
8.63%
YTD
4.12%
1 Year
6.57%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:03 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1606.2, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹1637.85
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1606.2 with a percent change of -1.93% and a net change of -31.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1637.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a trading volume of 314,321 shares with a closing price of ₹1637.85.
