Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as trading takes a negative turn

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1633.65, reached a high of ₹1636.6 and a low of ₹1602.1 before closing at ₹1637.85. The market capitalization of Infosys stood at ₹664802.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 314321 shares on that day.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1594.9 with a net change of -11.3 and a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.87%
|3 Months
|3.92%
|6 Months
|8.63%
|YTD
|4.12%
|1 Year
|6.57%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1606.2 with a percent change of -1.93% and a net change of -31.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a trading volume of 314,321 shares with a closing price of ₹1637.85.
