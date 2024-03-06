Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as trading takes a negative turn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 1606.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1594.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1633.65, reached a high of 1636.6 and a low of 1602.1 before closing at 1637.85. The market capitalization of Infosys stood at 664802.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 314321 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1594.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1606.2

The current price of Infosys stock is 1594.9 with a net change of -11.3 and a percent change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.87%
3 Months3.92%
6 Months8.63%
YTD4.12%
1 Year6.57%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1606.2, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹1637.85

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1606.2 with a percent change of -1.93% and a net change of -31.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1637.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a trading volume of 314,321 shares with a closing price of 1637.85.

