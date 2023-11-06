Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1389.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1375.1 and closed at 1370.45. The stock reached a high of 1392 and a low of 1375.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is 574,925.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 691,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1393.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1389.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1393.65. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.55, which means that the stock has increased by 4.55. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a small uptick in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1370.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 691,558 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1370.45.

