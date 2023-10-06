Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1452.1 and closed at ₹1445.25. The stock had a high of ₹1474.95 and a low of ₹1452.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹605,256.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 341,800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1462.45, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 17.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 17.2. This is positive news for investors, as it suggests that the stock is performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly, so investors should continue to monitor the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 341,800 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1445.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!