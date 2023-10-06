Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 1445.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1462.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1452.1 and closed at 1445.25. The stock had a high of 1474.95 and a low of 1452.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is 605,256.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 341,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1462.45, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1445.25

The current stock price of Infosys is 1462.45, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 17.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 17.2. This is positive news for investors, as it suggests that the stock is performing well in the market. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly, so investors should continue to monitor the stock's performance.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1445.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 341,800 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1445.25.

