Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1478.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1475 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1460.05 and closed at 1464.65. The stock had a high of 1480 and a low of 1456.85. The market capitalization of Infosys is 611,418.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,961 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1475, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1478.7

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1475. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means the stock has decreased by 3.7 points.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.32%
3 Months10.38%
6 Months-1.89%
YTD-1.94%
1 Year1.2%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1477.35, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1464.65

The current price of Infosys stock is 1477.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in stock price is 12.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

06 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1464.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 127,961 shares with a closing price of 1464.65.

