Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets Amidst Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1460.05 and closed at ₹1464.65. The stock had a high of ₹1480 and a low of ₹1456.85. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹611,418.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,961 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1475. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means the stock has decreased by 3.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.32%
|3 Months
|10.38%
|6 Months
|-1.89%
|YTD
|-1.94%
|1 Year
|1.2%
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1477.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in stock price is 12.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 127,961 shares with a closing price of ₹1464.65.
