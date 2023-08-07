Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1378.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1368 and closed at 1365.35. The stock had a high of 1385.95 and a low of 1362.9. The company has a market capitalization of 570,444.5 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 804,726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1381.15, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

The current stock price of Infosys is 1381.15, with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1381.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1381.5. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.1.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1379.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1379.8, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change of 1.4. It is important to note that this data is current and can fluctuate throughout the trading day. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1381.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

The current stock price of Infosys is 1381.45 with a net change of 3.05, resulting in a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1381, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1381. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1382, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1378.4

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1382, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 3.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the actual change in price is 3.6.

07 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1378.4, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1365.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1378.4. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.05 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive performance for Infosys stock.

07 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1365.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 804,726 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1365.35.

