Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1680.05 and closed at ₹1686.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1731 and a low of ₹1673.65. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹715,718.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹1718.6 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202,887.
According to the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1729.25. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable with no significant movement.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 202,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1686.75.
