Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1680.05 and closed at ₹1686.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1731 and a low of ₹1673.65. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹715,718.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹1718.6 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202,887.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.