Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1729.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1729.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1680.05 and closed at 1686.75. The stock reached a high of 1731 and a low of 1673.65. The market capitalization of Infosys was 715,718.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 1718.6 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202,887.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1729.25, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1729.25

According to the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1729.25. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable with no significant movement.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1686.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 202,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1686.75.

