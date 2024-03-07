Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock sees gains in trading today

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1606.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1600.1, closed at 1606.2, with a high of 1619.95 and a low of 1576.1. The market capitalization was 669397.19 crore. The 52-week high was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 257845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:01:49 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1617.3, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1606.2

07 Mar 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1606.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 257,845 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1606.2.

Chat with MintGenie