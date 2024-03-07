Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock sees gains in trading today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1600.1, closed at ₹1606.2, with a high of ₹1619.95 and a low of ₹1576.1. The market capitalization was ₹669397.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 257845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.