Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock sees gains in trading today

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1606.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1600.1, closed at ₹1606.2, with a high of ₹1619.95 and a low of ₹1576.1. The market capitalization was ₹669397.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 257845 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:01:49 AM IST
07 Mar 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST
