Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1389.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1404 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1393.65 and closed at 1389.10. The stock reached a high of 1406.35 and a low of 1390.55. The market capitalization of Infosys is 581092.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 298403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Infosys stock is 1395.3, while the high price is 1402.7.

07 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Infosys November futures opened at 1406.2 as against previous close of 1407.7

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1398. The bid price is 1405.0, while the offer price is 1405.35. The offer quantity is 1200, and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest is 21140400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1404, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1389.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1404, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07%, with a net increase of 14.9 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months10.88%
YTD-6.96%
1 Year-7.31%
07 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1404, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1389.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1404, which represents a 1.07 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.9.

07 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1389.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 298,403. The closing price for the shares was 1389.1.

