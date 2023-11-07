Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1393.65 and closed at ₹1389.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1406.35 and a low of ₹1390.55. The market capitalization of Infosys is 581092.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 298403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.