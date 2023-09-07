Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1478.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys' stock opened at 1480.4 and closed at 1478.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1482.45, while the low was 1463.7. The market capitalization of the company is 611,170.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,958 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1478.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 76,958 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1,478.7.

