Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1380.05 and closed at ₹1378.4. The stock had a high of ₹1394 and a low of ₹1376.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹576,404.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 364,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.