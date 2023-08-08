Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1378.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1392.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1380.05 and closed at ₹1378.4. The stock had a high of ₹1394 and a low of ₹1376.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹576,404.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 364,823 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:20:16 AM IST
Infosys closed at ₹1378.4 yesterday
On the last day, Infosys BSE had a trading volume of 364,823 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1378.4.
