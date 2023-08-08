Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1378.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1392.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1380.05 and closed at 1378.4. The stock had a high of 1394 and a low of 1376.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 576,404.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 364,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

