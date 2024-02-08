Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open, close, and high price of ₹1729.25. The low price was ₹1686.9. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹701,004.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731, while the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 197,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.