Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 1729.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1693.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open, close, and high price of 1729.25. The low price was 1686.9. The market capitalization of Infosys was 701,004.46 crore. The 52-week high was 1731, while the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 197,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1693.7, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹1729.25

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1693.7 with a percent change of -2.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.06% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -35.55, indicating a decrease of 35.55.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1729.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 197,567 shares, with a closing price of 1,729.25.

