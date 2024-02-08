Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open, close, and high price of ₹1729.25. The low price was ₹1686.9. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹701,004.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731, while the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 197,567 shares.
The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at ₹1693.7 with a percent change of -2.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.06% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -35.55, indicating a decrease of ₹35.55.
