Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1508.6 and closed at ₹1512.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1539.85 and a low of ₹1507.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹634,450.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 450,788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1512.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 450,788. The closing price for the shares was ₹1512.2.