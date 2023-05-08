Infosys stock surges in today's trading session

Infosys opened at ₹1260.15 and closed at ₹1259.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1263.35 and the low was ₹1255.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹521,472.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume was 46,097 shares.

Infosys trading at ₹1263.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1259.05 As of the current data, the Infosys stock price is ₹1263.75 with a net change of 4.7 and a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the current data and the stock price may change throughout the day. It is advisable to keep track of the stock price and other relevant news and data before making any investment decisions. Share Via

Infosys trading at ₹1261.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1259.05 As of the latest update, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1261.5 with a net change of 2.45 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. Share Via

Infosys trading at ₹1263.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1259.05 As of the latest data, Infosys' stock price is ₹1263.3 with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, further analysis is needed to determine the long-term trend of the stock. Share Via

Infosys trading at ₹1264, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1259.05 As of the current data, Infosys stock is trading at a price of ₹1264 with a net change of 4.95 and a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, which could be viewed as a positive trend for investors. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate rapidly and investors should always conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. Share Via

Infosys closed at ₹1259.05 yesterday On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, a total of 46,206 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹1259.05. Share Via