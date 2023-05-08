Hello User
Infosys stock surges in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint
Infosys

Infosys opened at 1260.15 and reached a high of 1265.75 before dropping to a low of 1255.05 during the current trading session.

Infosys opened at 1260.15 and closed at 1259.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1263.35 and the low was 1255.05. The market capitalization of the company was 521,472.2 crore. The 52-week high was 1672.45 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume was 46,097 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:19 AM IST Infosys trading at ₹1263.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1259.05

As of the current data, the Infosys stock price is 1263.75 with a net change of 4.7 and a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the current data and the stock price may change throughout the day. It is advisable to keep track of the stock price and other relevant news and data before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST Infosys trading at ₹1261.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1259.05

As of the latest update, Infosys stock is priced at 1261.5 with a net change of 2.45 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

08 May 2023, 10:47 AM IST Infosys trading at ₹1263.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1259.05

As of the latest data, Infosys' stock price is 1263.3 with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, further analysis is needed to determine the long-term trend of the stock.

08 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST Infosys trading at ₹1264, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1259.05

As of the current data, Infosys stock is trading at a price of 1264 with a net change of 4.95 and a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, which could be viewed as a positive trend for investors. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate rapidly and investors should always conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:15 AM IST Infosys closed at ₹1259.05 yesterday

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, a total of 46,206 shares were traded at a closing price of 1259.05.

