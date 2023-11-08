comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1404.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1401.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1402.5 and closed at 1404. The high for the day was 1405.85, while the low was 1395.3. The market capitalization of Infosys was 581,237.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1672.45 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 101,776.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:52:22 AM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.7 (+1.11%) & 13.55 (+1.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1390.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.5 (-4.92%) & 10.65 (-6.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36:28 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3398.8528.750.853680.03070.31243656.67
Infosys1402.35-2.0-0.141672.451215.45580066.36
HCL Technologies1277.03.150.251311.01011.6346535.03
LTI Mindtree5198.512.250.245590.04120.0153775.12
Tech Mahindra1147.15-1.45-0.131319.95982.95100939.09
08 Nov 2023, 10:32:45 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1401.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1404.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1401.65. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.7, implying a decrease of 2.7 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10:01 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock had a low price of 1397.05 and a high price of 1415.05 for the day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:09 AM IST

Infosys November futures opened at 1412.2 as against previous close of 1407.65

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1401.6. The bid price for the stock is 1408.45, while the offer price is 1408.95. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 400. The stock has an open interest of 20,736,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:59:37 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:54:56 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1400.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1404.35

As of the current data, Infosys stock is trading at a price of 1400.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.26% in its value. This corresponds to a net change of -3.6 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months2.42%
6 Months10.51%
YTD-6.89%
1 Year-6.84%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01:00 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1404.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1404

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1404.35, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 units, resulting in a percent change of 0.02%.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11:09 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1404 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 101,776 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,404.

