Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.7 (+1.11%) & ₹13.55 (+1.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 08 Nov 10:52 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1390.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.5 (-4.92%) & ₹10.65 (-6.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3398.85 28.75 0.85 3680.0 3070.3 1243656.67 Infosys 1402.35 -2.0 -0.14 1672.45 1215.45 580066.36 HCL Technologies 1277.0 3.15 0.25 1311.0 1011.6 346535.03 LTI Mindtree 5198.5 12.25 0.24 5590.0 4120.0 153775.12 Tech Mahindra 1147.15 -1.45 -0.13 1319.95 982.95 100939.09 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1401.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1404.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1401.65. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.7, implying a decrease of ₹2.7 in the stock price.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock had a low price of ₹1397.05 and a high price of ₹1415.05 for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys November futures opened at 1412.2 as against previous close of 1407.65 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1401.6. The bid price for the stock is 1408.45, while the offer price is 1408.95. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 400. The stock has an open interest of 20,736,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.62% 3 Months 2.42% 6 Months 10.51% YTD -6.89% 1 Year -6.84% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

