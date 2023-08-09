Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1392.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1390.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1397.85 and closed at 1392.75. The stock reached a high of 1397.85 and a low of 1384.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is 575,411.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 201,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1392.75 yesterday

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, there were 201,955 shares traded at a closing price of 1392.75.

