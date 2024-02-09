Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1693.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1693.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys started trading at an open price of 1695.05 and closed at 1693.7. The stock reached a high of 1706.2 and a low of 1682.8. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 700797.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1731, while its 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 95363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1693.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 95,363. The closing price of the shares was 1693.7.

