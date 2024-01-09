Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Sees Upward Trend

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1526.8 and closed at ₹1532.9. The stock had a high of ₹1535.85 and a low of ₹1513.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹630,332.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 212,973 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys, a leading IT services and consulting company, currently has a spot price of 1544.65. The bid price stands at 1551.95 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1552.15 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 30,110,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1542.35, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|3 Months
|-5.24%
|6 Months
|14.57%
|YTD
|-1.3%
|1 Year
|5.13%
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1541. There has been a 1.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹18.05.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 212,973 shares. The closing price for Infosys was ₹1,532.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!