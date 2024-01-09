Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Sees Upward Trend

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 1522.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1542.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1526.8 and closed at 1532.9. The stock had a high of 1535.85 and a low of 1513.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 630,332.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 212,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Infosys January futures opened at 1542.55 as against previous close of 1530.1

Infosys, a leading IT services and consulting company, currently has a spot price of 1544.65. The bid price stands at 1551.95 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1552.15 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 30,110,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1542.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1522.95

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is 1542.35, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months-5.24%
6 Months14.57%
YTD-1.3%
1 Year5.13%
09 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1541, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1522.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1541. There has been a 1.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.05.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1532.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 212,973 shares. The closing price for Infosys was 1,532.9.

