Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened and closed at ₹1404.35. The highest price for the day was ₹1415.05, while the lowest price was ₹1386.75. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹576,167.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 340,948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1392.1. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
