Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1478.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1467.8 and closed at 1462.45. The stock reached a high of 1484.2 and a low of 1463.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 611,919.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a volume of 500,258 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1460.55 as against previous close of 1469.2

Infosys, currently trading at a spot price of 1487.4, has a bid price of 1480.8 and an offer price of 1481.4. The offer quantity stands at 800, while the bid quantity is 400. The stock has an open interest of 19,205,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1484.7, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1478.55

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1484.7. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 6.15.

09 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1478.55, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1462.45

The current stock price of Infosys is 1478.55 with a net change of 16.1, representing a percent change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1462.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 500,258 shares. The closing price for Infosys was 1462.45.

