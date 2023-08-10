comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1390.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1394.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1382.2 and closed at 1390.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1396, while the lowest was 1382.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 577,046.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 672,414.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:21:08 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1390.35 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infosys was 672,414 shares, with a close price of 1390.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout