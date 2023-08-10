Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1390.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1394.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1382.2 and closed at ₹1390.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1396, while the lowest was ₹1382.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹577,046.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 672,414.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
