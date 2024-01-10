Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1541 and closed at ₹1522.95. The stock had a high of ₹1552.9 and a low of ₹1526.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹632,898.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, there were 354,870 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.