Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1478.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of 1459.05 and closed at 1478.55. The stock reached a high of 1491 and a low of 1459.05. The company has a market capitalization of 610,284.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 167,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1478.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Infosys on the BSE was 167,685. The closing price of each share was 1478.55.

