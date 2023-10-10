Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of ₹1459.05 and closed at ₹1478.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1491 and a low of ₹1459.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹610,284.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 167,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1478.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Infosys on the BSE was 167,685. The closing price of each share was ₹1478.55.