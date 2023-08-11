Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Wall Street

comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Infosys stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1389.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1385.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1393.4 and closed at 1394.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1395.75, while the lowest price was 1385.8. The market capitalization of Infosys is 574,914.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 145,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:45 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1385.55, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1389.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1385.55. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 3.6. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the stock price of Infosys.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42:19 AM IST

Infosys Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months4.22%
6 Months-14.09%
YTD-7.9%
1 Year-13.31%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:21:38 AM IST

Infosys August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1393.5

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1389.1. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, suggesting a lack of trading activity. The open interest is 29244800, indicating the number of open positions in the stock.

11 Aug 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1389.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1394.3

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1389.15 with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% or 5.15 rupees.

11 Aug 2023, 08:08:18 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1394.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 145,465 shares with a closing price of 1394.3.

