Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys had an open price of ₹1528.85 and a close price of ₹1529.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1536.75 and a low of ₹1505.1. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹628,966.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 204,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1529.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 204,905 shares, with a closing price of ₹1529.15.