Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1349.15, up 1.51% from yesterday's 1329.1

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 1329.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys had an opening price of 1331.2 and a closing price of 1331.15. The stock had a high of 1341.5 and a low of 1319.15. The market capitalization of Infosys was 549,984.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1672.45 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 292,495 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys closed today at ₹1349.15, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

Today, Infosys stock closed at a price of 1349.15, which represents a 1.51% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 1329.1. This translates to a net change of 20.05 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1348.05, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is 1348.05, with a percent change of 1.43 and a net change of 18.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.43% and has gained 18.95 points. This is positive news for Infosys investors as it indicates a growth in the company's stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1350.5, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The stock price of Infosys is currently 1350.5 with a percent change of 1.61. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.61% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 21.4, which means that the stock has gained 21.4 points since the last trading session. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1350, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1350, with a percent change of 1.57. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.57% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 20.9, which means that the stock has increased by 20.9. Overall, these numbers suggest that Infosys stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1349.15, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1349.15. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 20.05, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1348.05, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data shows that Infosys stock is trading at a price of 1348.05. There has been a 1.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.95.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1347, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1347, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 17.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.35% and the net change in price is 17.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1347.4, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current stock price of Infosys is 1347.4. It has seen a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 18.3, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1347, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1347. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1346.75, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current stock price of Infosys is 1346.75 with a percent change of 1.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.33% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 17.65, indicating a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?

11 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1346.7, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1346.7. There has been a 1.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 17.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32 percent, with a net increase of 17.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1346.15, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1346.15. The stock has experienced a 1.28 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 17.05.

11 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Infosys Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1344.8, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1344.8. There has been a 1.18 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.7.

11 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1343.9, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1343.9, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 14.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and has gained 14.8 points. This indicates positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1345.3, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1345.3. There has been a 1.22 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.2.

11 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1344.5, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1344.5. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, meaning that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Infosys has seen a slight increase.

11 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1343.45, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current stock price of Infosys is 1343.45 with a net change of 14.35, resulting in a percent change of 1.08. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1344.05, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1344.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.12, resulting in a net change of 14.95.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1342.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1342.7. It has experienced a 1.02 percent change, with a net change of 13.6. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive change in both percentage and net terms.

11 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1338.9, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1338.9. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.8.

11 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1341.85, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1341.85. There has been a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 12.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and there has been a positive net change of 12.75.

11 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1344, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is at 1344. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14.9, suggesting that the stock has risen by 14.9 points. This data indicates that Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1344.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1344.25. There has been a positive percent change of 1.14, and a net change of 15.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and has seen a net gain of 15.15.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1341, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price of the stock is 1341. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1338.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current price of Infosys stock is 1338.1, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1334.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1334.4. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.3.

11 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1329.1, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1331.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1329.1. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.05.

11 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1331.15 yesterday

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 292495. The closing price of the shares was 1331.15.

