Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soaring: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1474.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1482 and closed at 1474.6. The stock's high for the day was 1497, while the low was 1469. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 618727.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 131128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?

TCS buyback price: Market is expecting this buyback of shares by Indian IT major to be around 18,000 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-buyback-2023-expected-price-history-other-details-is-infosys-wipro-hcl-tech-buyback-coming-soon-11696994774588.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Infosys Q2 Results Preview: Expect muted CC revenue growth; commentary on deal pipelines to be in focus

https://www.livemint.com/companies/infosys-q2-results-preview-expect-muted-cc-revenue-growth-commentary-on-deal-pipelines-to-be-in-focus-11696993949839.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1495, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1474.6

Infosys stock is currently trading at 1495, which represents a 1.38% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 20.4.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1474.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Infosys on the BSE was 131,128. The closing price for the shares was 1,474.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.