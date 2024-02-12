Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 1669.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1688.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1685.9 and closed at 1693.2. The highest price for the day was 1692 and the lowest was 1659.3. The market capitalization of the company is 691,050.42 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1731 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 304,915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1688.75, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1669.65

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is at 1688.75. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.1, meaning that the stock has increased by 19.1. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months10.56%
6 Months21.69%
YTD8.2%
1 Year3.24%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1669.65, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1693.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1669.65, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -23.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.39% and has decreased by 23.55.

12 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1693.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a trading volume of 304,915 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1693.2.

