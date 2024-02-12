Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Surges in Trading Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1685.9 and closed at ₹1693.2. The highest price for the day was ₹1692 and the lowest was ₹1659.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹691,050.42 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 304,915 shares.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is at ₹1688.75. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.1, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹19.1. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|10.56%
|6 Months
|21.69%
|YTD
|8.2%
|1 Year
|3.24%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1669.65, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -23.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.39% and has decreased by ₹23.55.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a trading volume of 304,915 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1693.2.
