Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys stock opened at ₹1523 and closed at ₹1519.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1525.25, while the lowest price was ₹1486.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹618,763.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 356,019 shares.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1597.95. The bid price is 1604.0 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 1604.1 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 30850000.
Today, the low price of Infosys stock was ₹1554.75 and the high price was ₹1606.30.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1592.65. There has been a percent change of 6.53, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 97.65, suggesting that the stock has gained ₹97.65 in value.
Q3 Results- Nifty IT Index gained more than 3% in the morning trades on Friday post results declared by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys on Thursday. Infosys saw its share price gain more than 5% while TCS gained more than 3%
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|9.46%
|YTD
|-3.16%
|1 Year
|1.56%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1495. There has been a percent change of -1.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.65, which means the stock has decreased by ₹24.65.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 356,019 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1519.65.
