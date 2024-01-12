Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 6.53 %. The stock closed at 1495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1592.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys stock opened at 1523 and closed at 1519.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1525.25, while the lowest price was 1486.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is 618,763.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 356,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Infosys January futures opened at 1570.8 as against previous close of 1500.75

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1597.95. The bid price is 1604.0 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 1604.1 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 30850000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Infosys stock was 1554.75 and the high price was 1606.30.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1592.65, up 6.53% from yesterday's ₹1495

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1592.65. There has been a percent change of 6.53, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 97.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 97.65 in value.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

12 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Nifty IT Index up 3%; Infosys rises 5%, TCS 3%

Q3 Results- Nifty IT Index gained more than 3% in the morning trades on Friday post results declared by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys on Thursday. Infosys saw its share price gain more than 5% while TCS gained more than 3%

/market/stock-market-news/nifty-it-index-up-3-infosys-share-price-rises-5-tcs-share-price-3-persistent-share-price-11705031531491.html

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months-5.59%
6 Months9.46%
YTD-3.16%
1 Year1.56%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1495, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹1519.65

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1495. There has been a percent change of -1.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.65, which means the stock has decreased by 24.65.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1519.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 356,019 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1519.65.

