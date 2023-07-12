Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1333.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's 1349.15

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1349.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1339.95 and closed at 1329.10. The stock reached a high of 1351 and a low of 1327.45. The market capitalization of Infosys is 558,281.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 354,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1333.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

Infosys stock closed today at 1333.35, a decrease of 1.17% from yesterday's closing price of 1349.15. The net change in the stock price was -15.8.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1331.45, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1331.45, which represents a decrease of 1.31% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -17.7, indicating a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1336.75, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1336.75 with a percent change of -0.92. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.92% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, indicating a decrease of 12.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Infosys has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1340.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1340.9. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 8.25 compared to the previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1337.1, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

12 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1337.2, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

As of the given data, the stock price of Infosys is 1337.2. There has been a decrease of 0.89% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.95.

12 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1336.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1336.9 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -12.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the net change in price is a decrease of 12.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1335.95, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1335.95. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 13.2.

12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1333.5, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

On the given day, the stock price of Infosys was 1333.5. There was a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change was -15.65, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1334.9, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1334.9. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.25, suggesting a decline of 14.25 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1334.7, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1334.7. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 14.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1331.9, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1331.9 with a percent change of -1.28. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.28% compared to its previous value. The net change is -17.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by 17.25 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1329.45, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1329.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.46%, resulting in a net change of -19.7.

Click here for Infosys AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1327.2, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1327.2. There has been a percent change of -1.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.95, indicating a decrease of 21.95 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1330.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1330.1. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.05, suggesting a decrease of 19.05 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1333.4, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that its price is 1333.4, with a percent change of -1.17. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 15.75.

12 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1335, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1335. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.05%, resulting in a net change of -14.15.

Click here for Infosys News

12 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1335.65, down -1% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1335.65 with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -13.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 13.5.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1336.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1336.5. There has been a decrease of 0.94% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -12.65.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1332.2, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1332.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.95.

12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1336.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1336.5. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.65.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1332.9, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1332.9. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change in stock price is -16.25, indicating a decrease of 16.25. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has decreased.

12 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1335.85, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1335.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, which means that it has decreased by 13.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1336.75, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1336.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.92, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, meaning that it has decreased by 12.4.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1337.95, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1337.95. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.2, suggesting a decrease of 11.2.

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1344.7, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1344.7. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.45. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of Infosys has experienced a slight decline.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1349.15, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1329.1

The current stock price of Infosys is 1349.15, which represents a 1.51% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 20.05, indicating a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1329.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 354,953 shares with a closing price of 1329.1.

