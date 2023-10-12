Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1497 and closed at ₹1495. The stock had a high of ₹1518.5 and a low of ₹1481.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹618,168.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The company had a BSE volume of 1,643,200 shares.

