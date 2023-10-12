Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1493.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1497 and closed at 1495. The stock had a high of 1518.5 and a low of 1481.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is 618,168.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The company had a BSE volume of 1,643,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1495 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1,643,200. The closing price of the shares was 1495.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.