Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1469.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys' stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, with an opening price of 1469 and a closing price of 1469.65. The stock reached a high of 1478.1 and a low of 1464.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 611,005.09 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys' stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 252,135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1476.35, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1469.65

The current stock price of Infosys is 1476.35 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and has gained 6.7 points. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1469.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, there were a total of 252,135 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1469.65.

