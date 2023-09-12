Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

Infosys' stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, with an opening price of ₹1469 and a closing price of ₹1469.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1478.1 and a low of ₹1464.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹611,005.09 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys' stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 252,135 shares.
