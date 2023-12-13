LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Infosys stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 1488.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.