Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges as Investors React Negatively

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open price of ₹1670.15 and a close price of ₹1669.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1692.5 and a low of ₹1670.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹695251.4 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 269,133 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys, a leading Indian IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1669.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 1676.05, while the offer price is 1676.55. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 22,929,200 shares, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1667.55, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -12.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the value of the stock has decreased by ₹12.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|11.75%
|6 Months
|20.56%
|YTD
|8.89%
|1 Year
|4.45%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1679.8 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.61% and has gained 10.15 points.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 269,133 shares with a closing price of ₹1,669.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!