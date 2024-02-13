Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 1679.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1667.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open price of 1670.15 and a close price of 1669.65. The stock reached a high of 1692.5 and a low of 1670.15. The company has a market capitalization of 695251.4 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1731, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 269,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Infosys February futures opened at 1692.7 as against previous close of 1687.15

Infosys, a leading Indian IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1669.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 1676.05, while the offer price is 1676.55. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 22,929,200 shares, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1667.55, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1679.8

The current stock price of Infosys is 1667.55, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -12.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the value of the stock has decreased by 12.25.

13 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months11.75%
6 Months20.56%
YTD8.89%
1 Year4.45%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1679.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1669.65

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1679.8 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.61% and has gained 10.15 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1669.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 269,133 shares with a closing price of 1,669.65.

