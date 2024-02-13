Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges as Investors React Negatively

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open price of ₹1670.15 and a close price of ₹1669.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1692.5 and a low of ₹1670.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹695251.4 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 269,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.