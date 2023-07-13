comScore
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1365.3, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 1333.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1365.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of 1351.3 and closed at 1349.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1351.3, while the lowest price was 1326.75. The market capitalization of Infosys is 551,742.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 297,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:08:47 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys closed today at ₹1365.3, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

Today, the closing price of Infosys stock was 1365.3, which represents a 2.4% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1333.35. The net change in the stock price today was 31.95.

13 Jul 2023, 03:20:24 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1368, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1368 with a net change of 34.65, representing a percent change of 2.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03:15 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1360.55, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1360.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.04, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock's price is 27.2, suggesting a significant increase in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50:42 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1361.15, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current stock price of Infosys is 1361.15, which represents a 2.08% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 27.8 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:35:23 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1364.4, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1364.4. There has been a percent change of 2.33, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 31.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18:12 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1363.35, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current price of Infosys stock is 1363.35 with a net change of 30 and a percent change of 2.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:05:26 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1369, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1369, with a percent change of 2.67 and a net change of 35.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.67% and has gained a net value of 35.65.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46:43 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1369.85, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1369.85. There has been a percent change of 2.74, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 36.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 36.5.

13 Jul 2023, 01:33:26 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1370.4, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1370.4. There has been a 2.78% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 37.05.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15:59 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1368, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current stock price of Infosys is 1368, which represents a 2.6% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 34.65.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03:55 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1368.05, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1368.05. There has been a percent change of 2.6, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.7, which means the stock price has increased by 34.7. This data suggests that the Infosys stock is performing well and has experienced a positive movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:05 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1369.8, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current stock price of Infosys is 1369.8. It has seen a 2.73% increase, with a net change of 36.45.

13 Jul 2023, 12:40:49 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:34:07 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1371.5, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1371.5, which represents a 2.86% increase from the previous day's closing price. The stock has seen a net change of 38.15, indicating a significant upward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:15:08 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1375.8, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1375.8. There has been a percent change of 3.18, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 42.45, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. This data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a significant upward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:07:34 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1375.4, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1375.4, with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 42.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.15% and has gone up by 42.05. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Infosys.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52:06 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1373.6, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

As of the current data, Infosys stock is priced at 1373.6. There has been a 3.02% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 40.25. This suggests a positive movement in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30:08 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1371.1, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

As of the current data, the Infosys stock price is 1371.1. It has experienced a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 37.75.

13 Jul 2023, 11:24:01 AM IST

TCS, Wipro to Infosys: Why IT shares are skyrocketing today — explained

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-wipro-to-infosys-why-it-shares-are-skyrocketing-today-explained-11689225573521.html

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:07 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1372.35, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

According to the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1372.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.92, resulting in a net change of 39.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45:03 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1363.5, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1363.5, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 30.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.26% and the value of the stock has increased by 30.15. Overall, this indicates positive performance for Infosys stock.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30:14 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1363.5, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price of the stock is 1363.5. There has been a percent change of 2.26, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change of the stock is 30.15, which means that it has increased by 30.15.

13 Jul 2023, 10:16:34 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1366, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1366, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 32.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.45% or 32.65.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04:08 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1359, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1359, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 25.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.92% or 25.65.

13 Jul 2023, 09:48:47 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1353, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price of the stock is 1353. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 19.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32:23 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1348.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1348.15, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 14.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and the net change is a positive 14.8. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Infosys.

13 Jul 2023, 09:20:28 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1340, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1333.35

Infosys stock currently has a price of 1340. There has been a 0.5% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.65.

13 Jul 2023, 09:05:24 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1333.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1349.15

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1333.35 with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -15.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% and the actual decrease in value is 15.8.

13 Jul 2023, 08:13:25 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1349.15 yesterday

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 297,715. The closing price for the day was 1,349.15.

