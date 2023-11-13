Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1368.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1389 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day of trading, Infosys stock opened at 1378.25 and closed at 1368.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1389.5, while the lowest price was 1378.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 574,884.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. A total of 27,347 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months9.93%
YTD-9.24%
1 Year-8.86%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1389, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1368.7

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1389. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 20.3.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1368.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 27,347 shares with a closing price of 1368.7.

