Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Infosys stock opened at ₹1378.25 and closed at ₹1368.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1389.5, while the lowest price was ₹1378.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹574,884.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. A total of 27,347 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|0.42%
|6 Months
|9.93%
|YTD
|-9.24%
|1 Year
|-8.86%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1389. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹20.3.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 27,347 shares with a closing price of ₹1368.7.
