Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1490.5 and closed at ₹1493.65. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1504.5, while the lowest price was ₹1452. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹606,125.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 192,060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.