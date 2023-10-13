Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

3 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 1493.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1464.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1490.5 and closed at 1493.65. The stock's highest price during the day was 1504.5, while the lowest price was 1452. The market capitalization of Infosys is 606,125.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 192,060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1464.55, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹1493.65

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1464.55. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.1, indicating a decrease of 29.1 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Infosys dividend 2023: Rishi sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth jumps ₹138 crore in 2023

Infosys dividend: IT major has declared net dividend of 35.50 per share ( 17.50 + 18) in 2023

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-dividend-2023-rishi-sunaks-wife-akshata-murthys-net-worth-jumps-rs-138-crore-in-2023-11697166683512.html

13 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1493.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 192,060. The closing price for the shares was 1493.65.

