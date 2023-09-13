Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 1476.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1500.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1478.05 and closed at 1476.35. The stock had a high of 1503.6 and a low of 1477.55. The market capitalization of Infosys is 621124.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 412,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1476.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a trading volume of 412,470 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Infosys shares on that day was 1,476.35.

