Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Infosys stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1377.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1391 and closed at 1389.15. The stock reached a high of 1397 and a low of 1367.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 567,816.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 287,014.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42:21 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1377.5, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1372

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1377.5. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.5.

14 Aug 2023, 09:38:11 AM IST

Infosys Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months4.61%
6 Months-14.72%
YTD-9.04%
1 Year-15.32%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:21:41 AM IST

Infosys August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1378.6

Infosys is a leading IT services company with a spot price of 1371.85. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, with zero bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 27,929,200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:00:08 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1389.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 287,014. The closing price for the shares was 1389.15.

