Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1391 and closed at ₹1389.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1397 and a low of ₹1367.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹567,816.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 287,014.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1377.5, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1372
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1377.5. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.5.
Infosys Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|4.61%
|6 Months
|-14.72%
|YTD
|-9.04%
|1 Year
|-15.32%
Infosys Live Updates
INFOSYS
INFOSYS
Infosys August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1378.6
Infosys is a leading IT services company with a spot price of 1371.85. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, with zero bid and offer quantities. The stock has a high open interest of 27,929,200, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1389.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 287,014. The closing price for the shares was ₹1389.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!