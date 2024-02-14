Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1684.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at a price of 1680.15 and closed at 1679.8. The stock's high for the day was 1689, while the low was 1663.75. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 697,238.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1731, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 44,652 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1644.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1684.6

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1644.75. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.85, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Infosys stock today was 1638.35, while the high price was 1665.50.

14 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Infosys February futures opened at 1669.7 as against previous close of 1688.9

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1646.95. The bid price is 1649.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1649.7 with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest stands at 23353200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1645.85, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹1684.6

The current data shows that Infosys stock has a price of 1645.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.75, which means the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Infosys stock has seen a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.6%
3 Months11.29%
6 Months20.88%
YTD9.18%
1 Year7.47%
14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1684.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1679.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1684.6 and there has been a 0.29 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 4.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1679.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a trading volume of 44,652 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Infosys shares on this day was 1,679.8.

