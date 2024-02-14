Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react negatively

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at a price of ₹1680.15 and closed at ₹1679.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹1689, while the low was ₹1663.75. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹697,238.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1731, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 44,652 shares on the last trading day.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1644.75. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.85, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.
The low price of Infosys stock today was ₹1638.35, while the high price was ₹1665.50.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1646.95. The bid price is 1649.3 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1649.7 with an offer quantity of 1200. The open interest stands at 23353200.
The current data shows that Infosys stock has a price of ₹1645.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -38.75, which means the stock price has decreased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Infosys stock has seen a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|11.29%
|6 Months
|20.88%
|YTD
|9.18%
|1 Year
|7.47%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1684.6 and there has been a 0.29 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 4.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a trading volume of 44,652 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Infosys shares on this day was ₹1,679.8.
