Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Negative Trading Continues

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1504.2 and closed at ₹1500.8. The stock had a high of ₹1505.35 and a low of ₹1488.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹619,530.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,832 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1496.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.26% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 96,832 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1500.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!