Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1500.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1504.2 and closed at 1500.8. The stock had a high of 1505.35 and a low of 1488.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 619,530.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,832 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1496.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1500.8

The current stock price of Infosys is 1496.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.26% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -3.85.

14 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1500.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 96,832 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1500.8.

