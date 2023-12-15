Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1465.65 and closed at ₹1448.9. The stock had a high of ₹1510 and a low of ₹1461.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹621,343.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 331,218 shares.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1535.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1540.7, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 1540.95, with an offer quantity of 800 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 24,971,600.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1528.05, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 26.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.79% from the previous trading day and has seen a net increase of 26.8. This indicates positive momentum for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|-4.6%
|6 Months
|16.68%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|-4.94%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1501.25. There has been a percent change of 3.61, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 52.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 331,218 shares and closed at a price of ₹1448.9.
