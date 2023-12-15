Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 1501.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1528.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1465.65 and closed at 1448.9. The stock had a high of 1510 and a low of 1461.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 621,343.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 331,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Infosys December futures opened at 1528.25 as against previous close of 1511.85

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1535.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1540.7, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 1540.95, with an offer quantity of 800 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 24,971,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1528.05, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹1501.25

The current stock price of Infosys is 1528.05, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 26.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.79% from the previous trading day and has seen a net increase of 26.8. This indicates positive momentum for the stock.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months-4.6%
6 Months16.68%
YTD-0.45%
1 Year-4.94%
15 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1501.25, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹1448.9

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1501.25. There has been a percent change of 3.61, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 52.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 331,218 shares and closed at a price of 1448.9.

